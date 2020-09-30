The Indian PremierLeague (IPL) action has created fresh waves of excitement among Ugandans after it started with a bang. The thrilling action that is being watched live on DSTV’s channel – SuperSport Cricket (Channel 232) has got Ugandans talking.

One of the most talked about moments on the professional Twenty20 cricket league in India was the sensational catch by Nicholas Pooran.

The 24-year-old Trinidadian literally flew while making an unbelievable save for Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals.

Mind blowing save from Nicholas Pooran. pic.twitter.com/VKKjfcXQNd — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) September 27, 2020

Another was a nail-biting thriller on Monday between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians ended in a tie with Virat Kohli’s RCB eventually edging Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in a Super Over.

Here are some reactions:

Mwe @IPL mpitilivu!! What a chase!What a turn around! What fielding!!! @rajasthanroyals win by 4 wickets! Hard luck #KXIP — aisha nassanga (@AishaSports) September 27, 2020

I remember the first time @deniszenk explained to me how a #SuperOver works! #IPL2020 — Joseph Owino (@JosephOwino) September 28, 2020

These #IPL2020 games can stress the life out of you. No total is safe!! #RCBvsMI — Ahabwe (@tragicanon) September 28, 2020