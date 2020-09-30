Finally. There could be light at the end of the tunnel.

A dark cloud that had engulfed the kickboxing fraternity in Uganda will be no more.

After close to a year in suspense, the federation could now start to effective work without any worries.

The development follows a ruling by Nakawa Court Magistrate Romans Ponsiano Odwori in favour of the Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF).

Odwori dismissed with costs the case filed by Kariisa against Patrick Luyooza and Major Richard Mpangire who claimed to be the registered Trustees of UKF.

Malik Kariisa

On 7th September 2020, Luyooza and Mpangire through their lawyers Najjuma, Nakalule and company Advocates raised a preliminary objection against the applicant’s main suit after citing breach and violation of the federation constitution to sue the federation executive in the name of the trustees.

“We do represent both respondents (defendants) in the matter referred to herein above. On 7th day of September 2020 at 9 am we did raise a preliminary objection that the applicant’s suit is not sanctioned by the members of the applicant federation. It was our candid argument that without holding a meeting of the general assembly what was being done was outside the parameters of the constitution of the federation” the letter read in part.

The applicants produced in court an allegedly forged copy from the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) that was claimed to be signed by registrar Anita Tumwine.