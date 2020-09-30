The Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat face off in the 2020 NBA Finals and you can catch all the action live on DSTV.

Heat making the finals feels like the side having exceeded expectactions according to bookmakers while Lakers are considered huge favourites with star player Lebron James turning the guns to his former side.

Finals Eve pic.twitter.com/WbMjN4s41K — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 30, 2020

The N.B.A. finals, which start Wednesday night inside the league’s bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Fla., promise to offer a blend of contrasting styles.

Heat, seeded fifth in the East, are making their first finals appearance since 2014 while Lakers – as the top seed in the Western Conference have just followed the script.

Here is the full fixture of games that will be broadcast live on DSTV’s ESPN 2 (Channel 219)

Game 1

Lakers vs Heat – 4:00am EAT | Thursday 1st October 2020 | Live on ESPN 2 (Channel 219)

Game 2

Lakers vs Heat – 4:00am EAT | Saturday 3rd October 2020 | Live on ESPN 2 (Channel 219)

Game 3

Heat vs Lakers – 2:30am EAT | Monday 5th October 2020 | Live on ESPN 2 (Channel 219)

Game 4

Heat vs Lakers – 4:00am EAT | Wednesday 7th October 2020 | Live on ESPN 2 (Channel 219)

Game 5

Lakers vs Heat – 4:00am EAT | Saturday 10th October 2020 | Live on ESPN 2 (Channel 219)

Game 6

Heat vs Lakers – 2:30am EAT | Monday 12th October 2020 | Live on ESPN 2 (Channel 219)

Game 7

Lakers vs Heat – 4:00am EAT | Wednesday 14th October 2020 | Live on ESPN 2 (Channel 219)