A lot is in the pipeline for the 8 year old Ugandan young female athlete Godwin Harambee Adongo.

The talented athlete who specialized in the 1500M and 3000M races has landed a partnership with the Great Britain youth team.

According to the father, Patrick Okodi Harambee, Adongo will be traveling to the United Kingdom in the coming weeks having secured the passport and visas.

Godwin Adongo Harambee

“This is a great opportunity that Godwin Adongo Harambee has landed a dream chance to travel to the United Kingdom on the invitation of the Great Britain Youth team. She will have special training with the team for the duration of her stay. This will definitely improve her further as a young runner” Okodi confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Meanwhile, the Great Britain Youth team has also offered an assortment of running gear and equipment ranging from running shoes, track suits, vests, T-Shirts and nutrition energy boosters.

Some of the kits donated to Godwin Adongo Harambee

Godwin Harambee Adongo’s branded kits

Energy boosters

Adongo started running as young as three years and has impressed many.

She was born on 2nd December 2013 in Abako village, Alebtong district in Northern Uganda.

The young athlete has been handled by different specialists Edwin Denish Odero, Abdalla Abedi, South African based Van Maryna, Australian Joy Gelly (personal doctor), Maryna Van Niekerk (sports psychology consultant and coach), Owen Van Niekerk (coach and individual analyst) as well as professor Leon Van Niekerk (Sport psychologist).

Adong broke to prominence during the 2018 national championships held in Apac district when she shocked the entire field winning both the 1500M and 3000M races with ease.

The duration of stay in the United Kingdom remains undisclosed at large.

Some of the young athletes in training during the Great Britain Youth Camp

For starters, Adongo is the grand daughter to the legendary long distance runner John Akii Bua.

Adongo is inspired by her late grand-father who will forever remain part and parcel of Uganda’s history records for his 1972 Olympic Games heroics in Munich, Germany.

Akii Bua aside, Ethiopian based Dibaba Gonzabe and Hellen Obiri from Kenya are all her role models.

Profile:

Full Names : Godwin Adongo Harambee

Date of Birth : 2nd December 2013

Place of Birth: Abako in Alebtong district, Northern Uganda

Parents: Patrick Okodi and Christine Awor

Education: Currently in P3 at Lira Central Primary School, Lira

Running Debut : Aged 3 years

Coaches: Edwin Denish Odero, Abdalla Abedi and Van Maryna (South African based)

Personal Doctor: Joy Gelly (Australian)

Race categories: 3000M & 1500M

3000M & 15000M Achievements: Junior Champion – 1500M & 3000M Girls catergory (National Athletics Championships, Apac)