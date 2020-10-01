Rajab Mulindwa a KCCA football fan has emerged first winner in the MTN Uganda’s new football fan challenge dubbed ‘Samba ne MTN Muntabwe.’

Samba ne MTN Muntabwe is an exciting new challenge organised by MTN Uganda, the official

broadcast partner of the StarTimes Uganda Premier league (SUPL).

The aim of the challenge is keep football ‘fever’ alive in anticipation of the new StarTimes Uganda Premier league that was interrupted by COVID 19.

According to a statement released by MTN, “the challenge seeks to tap into club passions as the participants take on each other in skills display.”

VIDEO: It is time to reward this week's winner of the "Samba Samba Ne @mtnug | Mu Ntabwe" competition.



Joining us is Barbara Kiwanuka from MTN. #MTNUGFootball #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/DcnQzDMVtE — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) September 25, 2020

It “includes physical dribbles, shot on goal from the 18 yard area and from the centre of the field, penalty shoot outs with participants switching roles as goal keeper and striker.”

“Other challenges including dribble through cones and shoot on target, fastest dribble, most

juggles under two minutes, spinning and then shooting on target and a special segment where a StarTimes Premier League layer challenges the players with a trick.”

Rajab Mulindwa is this week's winner of the "Samba Samba Ne @mtnug | Mu Ntabwe" contest.



He walks away with UGX 400K courtesy of MTN. #MTNUGFootball #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/1oGVZZM1A6 — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) September 25, 2020

Rajab collected the highest points in the challenge earning him UGX 400,000. He was followed closely by Shafiq Lumala a supporter of Wakiso Giants FC who walked away with UGX 300,000.

Derrick Owor a supporter of KCCA FC and Jimmy Kizza a supporter of Bull FC tied on points for 4 th place and each walking away with UGX 100, 000.

MTN’s Barbara Kiwanuka hands over a dummy cheque to the runner up

All winners were also awarded 3GB of data and other MTN goodies. The four weeks challenge is broadcast on Sanyuka TV every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Soccer fans can also follow updates on the challenge via the social media pages of MTN Uganda @MTNUG and Sanyuka.