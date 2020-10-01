Vipers have announced the signing of South Sudanese right back Joseph Dhata on a four-year contract.

The right back becomes the fifth signing at the club after Ibrahim Oriti, Disan Galiwango, Jamil Kaliisa and David Bagoole.

“I am very happy about this day as it has offered me a new step forward,” Dhata told Vipers SC official website.

“The important thing is to grab this chance and use it wisely to build my career and also help my team to win games and silverware.”

The former Buddo SS captain re-unites with his childhood teammates Ahmed Amayo and Rashid Toha and believes their presence at the clubs make him feel at home.

𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗦!!!



Youngster Joseph Dhata has been cleared to play for us after we received his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).



Welcome Joseph Dhata to Vipers!!#VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream

https://t.co/57DhZRBhd2 — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) October 1, 2020

“I am home. All my friends are here. So everything is well. However, I know what is expected of me. The competition for numbers at Vipers is what motivates me more.”

He is expected to give competition to Paul Willa who is the only natural right back at the club.

Coach Fred Kajoba has hailed the player who has been training with the club since last season.

“He is humble, hardworking, determined and most importantly young. We are happy to have him and believe many out there will like what he offers,” said the Venoms tactician.

The club has confirmed that they have already received the player’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA).

Player Profile

Full Names: Joseph Dhata

Date of Birth: September 5, 2002

Nationality: South Sudan

Height: 180 cm

Weight: 68 Kgs

Playing Position: Right Back