Mbwana Ally Samatta opened his account for new side Fenerbhace with a brace as they won 2-1 against Karagumruk in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Tanzanian captain who joined the side last week from Aston Villa scored in the 24th and 68th minute to ensure Fenerbhace went top of the league with eight points in four games.

The match winner made way for Senegalese Papiss Cisse in the 84th minute.

Karagumruk’s consolation was scored by Slovakian midfielder Eri Sabo in the 78th minute but he was a villain as he missed a chance to score a second penalty in the 87th minute after a foul by Mauricio Lemos who was also sent off for a second bookable offence.

The Turkish Super Lig is also home to Ugandan international Farouk Miya who features for Konyaspor.