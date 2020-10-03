Football basics as ball control, passing, heading, dribbling, shooting as well as off and on the ball movements are all taught to the youngsters by many football academies.

The world over is decimated by numerous academies whose many goals among others is to teach those aforementioned basics with a few educative talk sessions embedded therein.

Uganda has over 300 academies, many of which are on the grueling registration procedure following a tall order from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations, under the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA).

Soccer Stars Football Academy U-12 players with some of the officials

Kampala based Soccer Stars Uganda Academy is among these academies inclined towards grooming the best talents in the country.

This academy started its operations as far back as 2013.

The official registration came a year later on 26th October 2014 under the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA).

The academy owes its founding to two dynamic gentlemen, Isaac Ogogo and Geofrey Iga who are the directors.

Isaac Ogongo, one of the Director Soccer Stars Football Academy Director

Humble Beginning:

A journey of 10,000 miles is embarked by a single step, the old English adage spells out.

Indeed, Soccer Stars Uganda Academy started in a humble way but with that bold giant stride.

Back in the days, this brave campaign and project started with seven children at Nakivubo Blue Primary School play ground in the heart of Kampala.

To date, 7 years down the road, the numbers have swollen to 230 children hailing from the different parts of Kampala City and the nearby districts as Wakiso and Mukono.

Soccer Stars Football Academy

Programs:

According to the academy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Kigozi, the academy has not yet established any branch, but, as a preparatory measure, it will come in the coming days.

The academy has several programs as the normal training regime, but of late, the current program is that of the home training.

Soccer Stars Uganda Academy has not yet got any branch but it is in the pipeline. At the moment, we have the “Home Training program” where we meet kids in area of their homes for training services. Isaac Kigozi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Soccer Stars Uganda Football Academy

Ranking aloft the objectives of the academy is to produce more professional quality talents that can feed the national teams (U-17, U-19, U-20, U-21, U-23 and senior team – Uganda Cranes) in the future.

“The aim of the academy is to change the lives of the disadvantaged kids using football as the may key to create for them a sustainable platform” Kigozi adds.

Soccer Stars Football Academy officials

Products:

It has been a journey so far well traversed with the likes of Henry Kiwanuka (Bright Stars FC second captain), Ali Ssentongo (Lamancia), George Oketch (Kampala Junior Team), Ramos Ibrahim (Industrial Area) among others as the vivid products produced.

Bright Stars midfielder Henry Kiwanuka passes the ball under pressure from Express’ Badru Nsubuga (Photo: John Batanudde)

Leadership:

It is a blend of the experienced and well qualified cluster of leaders at Soccer Stars Football Uganda Football Academy.

Ibrahim Nsubuga is the academy patron. The duo of Isaac Ogogo and Geofrey Iga are co-directors.

The vice chairman is Pausiano Nihibwe and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is Isaac Kigozi.

Ronald Kasirye is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) with two managers; Herman Nambale and Bashir Kamoga.

The parents representative is Hassan Ndugwa, Daniel Odyambo as the coordinator and Asuman Galiwango as the head of sports.

Like, former FIFA President Sepp Joseph Blatter re-echoed time over and again that the future of football is feminine; the senior woman on the academy is Zakiya Nassali.

Soccer Stars Uganda Football Academy will remain focused towards achieving the set targets and aspirations.

Soccer Stars Football Academy officials

The academy motto shouts in bold; “The Sky is the Limit”.

