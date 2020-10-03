Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba has revealed why he opted out of the training camp scheduled for Dubai starting next week.

In a statement released on his official Facebook page, the long serving tactician also revealed he recommended Ibrahim Mugisha to take over his duties for the meantime.

Dennis Onyango interacts with the goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba before the first session in Egypt (PHOTO: FUFA Media) Credit: © Kawowo Sports |

“I decided to exempt myself from travelling with the Uganda National team to Dubai in the upcoming CAF campaign due to the medical treatment that am currently obtaining here at home…,” read part of the statement.

“As a professional coach, my desire is to always provide 100% of the best performance in all my duties that’s both on the National team and Club level.

“Following my health situation and advice from my doctors, i have been able to engage FUFA and the Head Coach National team to delegate my services to Coach Mugisha for the mean time as my health gets better something they kindly respected and listened to.” Fred Kajoba

Kajoba who also doubles as the Vipers Coach promised to be back strong and serve the nation though he admits he will miss the Cranes family.

Ibrahim Mugisha at his unveiling at Vipers SC Credit: Bata Images

“I will be back to serve my country as I have passionately done before. Surely, I will miss being with the cranes family but I will closely keep in touch no matter the absence. I wish my colleagues the best journey and the best from the upcoming Game. FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY.”

Kajoba has served under coaches – Bobby Williamson, Mulitin Micho Sredojevic, and Sebastien Desabre and currently under Johnathan McKinstry.

https://web.facebook.com/Coachfredkajobakisitu/posts/130428458788256

The former Simba (UPDF) and Bright Stars coach also worked as assistant coach to Moses Basena during an interim period and the two guided the nation to Africa Nations Championships 2018.