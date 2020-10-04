Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, 30, has extended his employment contract at Kenya Premier League giants AFC Leopards by a year.

Ochan’s contract had expired at the end of last season which was marked by an abrupt ending because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

By that time, the Ingwe were 6th on the log with 40 points as Ochan kept 13 clean sheets at the Den in 22 matches.

Capped 17 times for the Uganda Cranes, Ochan who has an enviable drop kick and incredible shot stopping antics.

Christened as Benja in the football family, Ochan had joined AFC Leopards from Zambia’s Kabwe Warriors in July 2019.

“God is able and he is reason we live every day. I am humbled for the developments each passing day” Ochan, a staunch Christian disclosed.

Benjamin Ochan

About Ochan:

Ochan is a product of the famous Entebbe Young Football Academy before he sought greener pastures at Kampala Kids League (KKL).

He also had a stint at Danish club AGF Aarhus during the youthful days in 2007.

The 30 year old devoted staunch Christian has previously played at KCCA for three different stints in 2008-2009, 2015-2018, South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic (2010), Sports Club Villa (2011-2012), Sports Club Victoria University (2013-2014) and lately Zambia’s Kabwe Warriors (2018-2019).

Benjamin Ochan

National team duty:

Ochan has played 17 times for the Uganda Cranes team since making his debut on 30th September 2013 against Egypt.

He has played two African Nations Championships in South Africa (2014) and Morocco (2018).

Benjamin Ochan Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Achievements:

The left footed goalkeeper has won a number of accolades to include the inaugural CECAFA Nile Basin cup (2014), two Uganda Premier League titles with KCCA (2015/16 and 2016/2017) as well as one Uganda Cup title (2016/2017).

Ochan is also the ambassador of the Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports Gala (EACSG) who recently partnered with Lake Victoria Region Local Authorities Cooperation (LVRLAC) Uganda Chapter to conserve Lake Victoria, arguably Africa’s largest fresh water body.

The Leopards have roared loudest with the Kenya Premier League trophy on 12 times in 1966, 1967, 1970, 1973, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1992 and lately 1998.