A member of the Uganda Cranes camp preparing for a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This follows an intial blow to the team’s journey on Sunday when travel was halted due to failure to secure an entry document to Dubai in time.

According to inside sources, the member is bound to be left behind and has already gone into quarantine at makeshift center Namboole Stadium.

Contact tracing has been carried out and more tests have been lined up to a certain whether there was spread of the deadly virus to other members.

The team however, is still on course to travel for the nine day camp as preparation for the forthcoming double header against South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Some of the players to listed for the journey include Allan Kateregga, Charles Lukwago, Samuel Kato, Karim Watambala, Joel Mutakubwa, Paul Mbowa and Halid Lwaliwa among others.

Full Delegation:

Players

Goalkeepers:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, Uganda), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda),

Defenders:

Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Alex Kakuba (Desportivo Cova De Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, United, England), Nicholas Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Samuel Kato (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Patrick Mbowa (URA, Uganda)

Midfielders:

Shafiq Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers, Uganda), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Erbil, Iraq), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Jayden Onen (Reading, England), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards:

Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Alexis Bbakka (Umea, Sweden), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA Executive Committee member)

Johnathan McKinstry (Head coach), Abdallah Mubiru (Assistant Coach), Livingston Mbaabzi (Assistant Coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping Coach), Alexander McCarthy (Fitness Trainer), Felix Ayobo (Sport Scientist), Emmanuel Nakabago (Doctor), Regan Innocent Baluku (Doctor), Samuel Mulondo (Kitman), Ayub Balyejusa (Kit man), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (Team officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media Officer)