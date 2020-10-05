Jeneral Da’ud Cup 2020

Group D: Jamhuuriya 1-7 Elman Sports Club

Elman Sports Club recorded a comprehensive 7-1 victory over Jamhuuriya in the 2020 Jeneral Da’ud Cup at the Eng. Yarisow stadium in Mogadishu.

Iraad Nuur netted a hat-trick in the one-sided duel. Ugandan Avemah Shafique marked a colourful debut with a well taken brace.

Abdlshaakur Awow Cfttaax also got two goals and Hassan Hamza sealed the victory for Robert Mayanja’s coached side.

Another Ugandan, Hamdan Nsubuga was introduced in the second half as he played for the six time Somalia Premier League champions for the very first time.

Avemah Shafique (left) signs contract at Elman Sports Club

Mayanja, head coach of Elman Sports Club was full of praise for his charges but urged them to remain focused ahead of the upcoming engagements.

“The 7-1 win was good and I salute the players. We are however on a journey and there is need to concentrate ahead of the remaining matches” Mayanja disclosed.

Elman Sports Club head coach Robert Mayanja (extreme right) with the other club officials

Elman Sports Club returns to action with a home contest against G/Africa on Wednesday, 7th October 2020 at the Eng. Yarisow Stadium.

The Jeneral Da’ud Cup is a curtain raising tournament ahead of the Somalia Premier League.

A couple of Ugandan footballers and coaches are now stationed Somalia with different clubs.

The duo of Nicholas Kagaba and Steven Ategeka are both at Gaadiidka Sports Club.

Brian Mugish and coach Alex Isabirye are at Horseed.

Vincent Egesa and left footed forward Ivan Lubaale feature for Midmino.