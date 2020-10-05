Stanbic Bank Uganda, MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda have jointly suspended Bank to Mobile Money/Wallet services temporarily.

This follows a statement, indicating that a third-party service provider experienced a system incident which impacted Bank to Mobile Money transactions.

“This system incident has had no impact on any balances on both Bank and

Mobile Money accounts,” further read the statement.

“Our technical teams are analysing the incident and will restore services as soon as possible.

“We apologise to all customers for any inconvenience that this has caused and reiterate our commitment to delivering seamless banking and mobile money services.”