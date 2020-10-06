Ugandan long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei feels confident ahead of his assault on Kenenisa Bekele’s 10,000m world record in Valencia, Spain.

Cheptegei will attempt to make history on October 7th at the Turia Stadium after smashing the 5,000m world record in Monaco mid-August this year.

Since his arrival in Spain, the 24-year old has been warming up for the showpiece alongside pacesetters Dutchman Roy Hoornweg, Australian Ryan Gregson and Kenyan Nicolas Klimeli.

“I have been preparing for this. Breaking Bekele’s record is tough, but you have to work to achieve it,” Cheptegei told the event website.

“I have already achieved it on the cross and in the 5,000m so I have already shown that it can be done.”

The race will get underway at 10:30PM EAT on 7th October and will be streamed live on NN Running Team youtube channel.