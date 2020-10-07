The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has announced November 20, 2020 as the new kick off date for the 2020/21 StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The development was confirmed in a circular no. 1119 signed by Deputy CEO of the FA, Decolas Kiiza on October 6 in regards to resumption of football activities.

“Kick off of the 2020/2021 season is postponed from Saturday October 17 to Friday November 20, 2020,” read part of the circular.

The FA also confirmed that the club licensing exercise has been extended to October 15, 2020 while fixtures are expected to be released on October 20; a month to the league’s kick off dates.

Player registration for the top division will go on until October 19.