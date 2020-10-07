Ethiopian running legend Haile Gebrselassie has tipped Ugandans Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kliplimo to run under 26 minutes over 10,000m.

Gebrselassie, who broke the 5,000m and 10,000m world records back in the day says Cheptegei and compatriot Kiplimo can run sub 26, if not, 26:10.

Currently no human has achieved that milestone yet with the world record standing at 26:17.53, set in Brussels in 2005 by Kenenisa Bekele.

Cheptegei (personal best – 26:48.36) will attempt to break it on 7th October and Gebrselassie insists if he/kiplimo ever runs under 26, it will become even harder to break it.

Jacob Kiplimo Credit: World Athletics

“It’s not only Joshua, the other friend of his [Jacob] Kiplimo,” Gebrselassie told Olympic Channel.

“These two athletes’ wow! Where have they come from? Amazing! It looks like they can run sub 26, if not, 26:10. I worry that if they run under 26 minutes it’s going to be difficult for others to break it.”

Cheptegei’s 10,000m world record assault race will get underway at 22:30Hrs (EAT) and will be streamed live on NN Running Team’s youtube channel.