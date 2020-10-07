Tonight Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei will attempt to break Kenenisa Bekele’s 10,000m world record in Valencia, Spain.

Cheptegei will be trying to re-write history with a goal of setting time better than the current of 26:17.53, set 15 years ago.

Cheptegei is poised to run alongside three pacesetters with a projected time result difference of about 2 seconds according to bookmakers.

The NN Valencia World Record day will also include a world record attempt in the women’s 5,000 meters by Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey, who will target Tirunesh Dibaba‘s world record of 14:11.15.

All action will be streamed live for free around the world via the NN Running Team YouTube channel, coverage starting at 22:30 EAT.

The 10,000m world record race will start at 22:50 EAT, preceded by the 5,000m women’s race at 22:30 EAT.