Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei has broken the long-standing 10,000m World record that was previously held by legend Kenenisa Bekele.

Cheptegei posted 26:11:02 at the Turia Stadium in Valencia, Spain during the NN Valencia World Record Day, slashing six seconds off Bekele’s record.

The 24-year-old’s success marked his fourth world record in under a year, having broken the 10km road record last December and the 5km road record in February this year, and most recently the 5000m record.

“This (World Record) only lays a foundation (of greatness),” an excited Cheptegei said in the aftermath.

“(This performance) means something great to me. We are trying to write history on the track again because we want to make people know that the track is still exciting and we want to give it all so that the sports lovers in the world have the benefit of the time by seeing us now,” he added.

There’s little time for Cheptegei to celebrate as he quickly has to switch focus to World Athletics Half Marathon Championships that will be held in Gdynia, Poland on Saturday 17th October.