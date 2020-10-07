Kapchorwa based athlete Allan Mwanga has predicted a record breaking show for Joshua Cheptegei in Valencia today.

Mwanga who is currently training with team Uganda in Kapchorwa says Joshua will finish the 25-lap race in record time better than Kenenisa Bekele’s set 15 years ago.

“I believe in Joshua’s strength that is gonna make it, I highly believe that the WR set by K. Bekele is gonna be broken by Joshua today,” Mwanga exclusively told Kawowo Sports.

Allan Mwanga

Allan specializes in 5,000m and with further experience he’s racking up in the North, he plans to explore 10,000m and marathon.

The race will get underway at 22:30Hrs EAT on 7th October and will be streamed live on NN Running Team youtube channel.

Brief Bio

Full Names: Allan Mwanga

D.O.B: 09/08/1996

Place of Birth: Chelel Village, Kapchorwa Municipality, Kapchorwa District

Education: Gulu College of Health Sciences – Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Community Health

Favourite Delicacies: Matooke, Irish & Sweet Potatoes, Water Melon, Pawpaw, Guava, Jackfruit, Passion Fruits