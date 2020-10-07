MTN Uganda has offered data bundles for customers to predict Joshua Cheptegei’s finishing time in his 10,000m world record assault in Valencia.

The telecom giant wants to reward customers as they try to guess the possible time the 5000m world record holder will post possibly better than 26:17.53 set by Kenenisa Bekele15 years ago.

“It’s DDay and we have some data bundles up for grabs. #NNValenciaWRDay #GoodTogether,” MTN Uganda posted on Twitter.

It's DDay and we have some data bundles up for grabs. #NNValenciaWRDay #GoodTogether pic.twitter.com/wPuIb6CqnY — MTN Uganda (@mtnug) October 7, 2020

The offer is part of MTN’s ongoing online campaign to drive awareness and encourage Cheptegei make history.

MTN has sponsored athletics in Uganda for the last 16 years through support to programs of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF).