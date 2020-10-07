Ugandan athletes Stephen Kissa, Victor Kiplangat and Winnie Nyanyondo have made today’s NN Valencia World Record Day Startlists.

The trio will participate as bona fide competitiors in the event, Kissa and Kiplangat running alongside Joshua Cheptegei as he attempts to break Kenenisa Bekele’s 10,000m world record.

Stephen Kissa | Credit: NN Running Team Credit: NN Running Team

Nanyondo will feature in the women’s 5000m race as World 10,000m silver medallist Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia attempts to break Tirunesh Dibaba’s 12-year old world record of 14:11.15.

Winnie Nanyondo and Halima Nakaayi in Doha

Gidey – who has the fastest 15K in history – raced 5,000m earlier this year at the Monaco Diamond League (the same event where Cheptegei ran his world record) and finished in second place.

The 10,000m world record race will start at 22:50 EAT, preceded by the 5,000m women’s race at 22:30 EAT. Coverage will start at 22:30 EAT on the NN Running Team youtube channel.

Men’s 10,000m Startlist

Joshua Cheptegei – Uganda

Shadrack Kipchirchir – USA

Stephen Kissa – Uganda

Victor Kiplangat – Uganda

Raul Celada – Spain

Luuk Maas – Netherlands

David Bascunana – Spain

Björn Koreman – Netherlands

Roy Hoornweg – Netherlands – Pacer Group 1

Matt Ramsden – Australia – Pacer Group 1

Nicholas Kipkorir – Kenya – Pacer Group 1

Abderrahman El Khayami – Spain – Pacer Group 2

Ryan Gregson – Autsralia – Pacer Group 2

Stewart Mcsweyn – Australia – Pacer Group 2

Women’s 5000m Startlist

Letesenbet Gidey – Ethiopia

Maria AngelesRuiz Saia – Spain

Winnie Nanyondo – Uganda

Celia Aguza Gimeno – Spain

Miriam Gregoriromero – Spain

Andrea Romero Escandelo – Spain

Esther Guerrero – Spain – Pacer

Beatrice Chepkoech – Kenya – Pacer