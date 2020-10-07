Ugandan athletes Stephen Kissa, Victor Kiplangat and Winnie Nyanyondo have made today’s NN Valencia World Record Day Startlists.
The trio will participate as bona fide competitiors in the event, Kissa and Kiplangat running alongside Joshua Cheptegei as he attempts to break Kenenisa Bekele’s 10,000m world record.
Nanyondo will feature in the women’s 5000m race as World 10,000m silver medallist Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia attempts to break Tirunesh Dibaba’s 12-year old world record of 14:11.15.
Gidey – who has the fastest 15K in history – raced 5,000m earlier this year at the Monaco Diamond League (the same event where Cheptegei ran his world record) and finished in second place.
The 10,000m world record race will start at 22:50 EAT, preceded by the 5,000m women’s race at 22:30 EAT. Coverage will start at 22:30 EAT on the NN Running Team youtube channel.
Men’s 10,000m Startlist
Joshua Cheptegei – Uganda
Shadrack Kipchirchir – USA
Stephen Kissa – Uganda
Victor Kiplangat – Uganda
Raul Celada – Spain
Luuk Maas – Netherlands
David Bascunana – Spain
Björn Koreman – Netherlands
Roy Hoornweg – Netherlands – Pacer Group 1
Matt Ramsden – Australia – Pacer Group 1
Nicholas Kipkorir – Kenya – Pacer Group 1
Abderrahman El Khayami – Spain – Pacer Group 2
Ryan Gregson – Autsralia – Pacer Group 2
Stewart Mcsweyn – Australia – Pacer Group 2
Women’s 5000m Startlist
Letesenbet Gidey – Ethiopia
Maria AngelesRuiz Saia – Spain
Winnie Nanyondo – Uganda
Celia Aguza Gimeno – Spain
Miriam Gregoriromero – Spain
Andrea Romero Escandelo – Spain
Esther Guerrero – Spain – Pacer
Beatrice Chepkoech – Kenya – Pacer