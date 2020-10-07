The Uganda Rugby Union has resolved to cancel the 2019-20 rugby season.

Speaking in a zoom meeting with club stakeholders on Wednesday night, URU president Godwin Arinaitwe noted that the decisions were made after consultation with Rugby Africa and World Rugby.

The resolutions were made for competitions not completed by the time all sport was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this included the top flight men’s Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

The decision is to declare Hima Cement Heathens Rugby Club champions of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League 2019/20, and all teams retain their positions after 13 rounds of an 18-round tournament. Godwin Arinaitwe, URU President

Heathens were unbeaten in the 13 games and top of the table. Their closest rival being Kobs, were 5 points adrift. Thus, Heathens have successfully defended the title and added another title to their trophy-laden cabinet.

Additionally, Heathens are to receive UGX 8million as prize money from the sponsor for winning the title.

Shell Rimula Rhinos were at the bottom of the table, also 5 points shy of survival behind newly promoted Impis RFC.

Rhinos feed at scrum against Buffaloes

However, a decision has been taken for no relegation or promotion at the end of this season. This means that Rhinos have survived relegation to the Central League Championship by the skin of their teeth after a largely disappointing season.