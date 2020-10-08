The Uganda Rugby Union on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, resolved to call an end to the 2019-20 rugby season.

The highlight of the resolutions made was the declaration of Heathens Rugby Club as the champions of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

However, a number of other important resolutions were discussed, passed, and announced by URU during the Zoom meeting with the stakeholders on Wednesday night. These included administrative officials and club representatives.

Here is the full report of the resolutions announced by the Uganda Rugby Union.

Competitions and tournaments

Uganda Cup (women): Completed. Won by Thunderbirds

Uganda Cup (men): Completed. Won by Kobs Rugby Club

Central Region Women’s League: Completed. Won by Thunderbirds

Northern Region Women’s League: Completed. Won by Kitgum Queens

Northern Region Men’s Championship: Completed. Won by Gulu Elephants

Eastern Region Men’s Championship: 6/12 games played by all teams. Mbale Elephants declared champions

Western Region Men’s Championship: Nullified

Central Region Men’s Championship: Nullified

Schools League: Nullified

Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League: 13/18 games played by all teams. Heathens declared champions.

The decision for nullified championships has been taken because the teams had not played an equal number of games. The schools league required a knockout tournament to be played for a champion to be declared.

There will be no promotion or relegation to or from the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

Prize money (for the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League)

The sponsor (Nile Special Stout) will meet full teams’ and individuals’ prize money commitments.

Clubs (Total: UGX 36.5million)

Winner: UGX 8million

First Runner-up: UGX 6million

Second Runner-up: UGX 5million

4th: UGX 4million

5th: UGX 3.5million

6th: UGX 3million

7th: UGX 2.5million

8th: UGX 2million

9th: UGX 1.5million

10th: UGX 1million

Individual Honours (Total: UGX 4million)

MVP: UGX 1million

Golden Boot: UGX 500,000

Top Try Scorer: UGX 500,000

Fairplay Award: UGX 1 million

Coach of the Season: UGX 500,000

Referee of the Season: UGX 500,000

This prize money will be awarded to individuals chosen by a Select Committee assembled by the union’s Technical Committee.

An audit of the clubs will be carried out by URU to determine how much each club receives from part of the UGX 100million sponsorship package directly for the clubs. This package will be earned on performance-based criteria as was revealed at the launch of the season.

Transfer Season

The player transfer window is open with effect immediately and will close 2 weeks to the start of the next season.

2020-21 season road map

The proposed date for resumption of rugby has been scheduled for January 23, 2021.