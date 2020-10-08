The Uganda Rugby Union on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, resolved to call an end to the 2019-20 rugby season.
The highlight of the resolutions made was the declaration of Heathens Rugby Club as the champions of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.
However, a number of other important resolutions were discussed, passed, and announced by URU during the Zoom meeting with the stakeholders on Wednesday night. These included administrative officials and club representatives.
Here is the full report of the resolutions announced by the Uganda Rugby Union.
Competitions and tournaments
Subscribe to the Kawowo Sports Rugby Switch
- Uganda Cup (women): Completed. Won by Thunderbirds
- Uganda Cup (men): Completed. Won by Kobs Rugby Club
- Central Region Women’s League: Completed. Won by Thunderbirds
- Northern Region Women’s League: Completed. Won by Kitgum Queens
- Northern Region Men’s Championship: Completed. Won by Gulu Elephants
- Eastern Region Men’s Championship: 6/12 games played by all teams. Mbale Elephants declared champions
- Western Region Men’s Championship: Nullified
- Central Region Men’s Championship: Nullified
- Schools League: Nullified
- Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League: 13/18 games played by all teams. Heathens declared champions.
- The decision for nullified championships has been taken because the teams had not played an equal number of games. The schools league required a knockout tournament to be played for a champion to be declared.
- There will be no promotion or relegation to or from the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.
Prize money (for the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League)
The sponsor (Nile Special Stout) will meet full teams’ and individuals’ prize money commitments.
Clubs (Total: UGX 36.5million)
- Winner: UGX 8million
- First Runner-up: UGX 6million
- Second Runner-up: UGX 5million
- 4th: UGX 4million
- 5th: UGX 3.5million
- 6th: UGX 3million
- 7th: UGX 2.5million
- 8th: UGX 2million
- 9th: UGX 1.5million
- 10th: UGX 1million
Individual Honours (Total: UGX 4million)
- MVP: UGX 1million
- Golden Boot: UGX 500,000
- Top Try Scorer: UGX 500,000
- Fairplay Award: UGX 1 million
- Coach of the Season: UGX 500,000
- Referee of the Season: UGX 500,000
This prize money will be awarded to individuals chosen by a Select Committee assembled by the union’s Technical Committee.
An audit of the clubs will be carried out by URU to determine how much each club receives from part of the UGX 100million sponsorship package directly for the clubs. This package will be earned on performance-based criteria as was revealed at the launch of the season.
Transfer Season
The player transfer window is open with effect immediately and will close 2 weeks to the start of the next season.
2020-21 season road map
The proposed date for resumption of rugby has been scheduled for January 23, 2021.