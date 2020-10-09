Virtually all budding football talents have big dreams and aspirations in life.

The intended targets at hand rotate around securing professional employment contracts with solid well established clubs to live decent lives adorable by all.

Rotherham United U-23 player Akram Kizito is among the many Ugandan footballers ascending up the dream ladder.

Kizito is currently in Uganda on a brief holiday as he prepares for the forthcoming season.

The 22 year old right back visited a group of young footballers at Kajjansi Sports Academy, providing the worthy tips that entailed words of courage, caution and the must do’s of aspiring footballers.

“You must believe in yourself. Be ready to work hard, an extra mile, have discipline and be determined. You will make it in life” Kizito told the youngsters before juggled the ball in thy midst.

Akram Kizito juggles the ball as the young players admire at Uganda Clays Play ground, Kajjansi (Credit: David Isabirye)

He was flanked by the academy director Abdul Ssemugenyi, of the coaches Moses “Jajja Moze” Ssenyonga and Regan Kyanda.

Ssemugenyi appealed to the young players to respect the instructions of their coaches at all times, keep time, attend school classes and work hard if they are to succeed in life.

“I appeal to you all to respect your coaches at all times. Obey their instructions, time management should be key, do not neglect your classroom sessions because education is key and always be smart on and off the field of play” Ssemugenyi stated.

Abdul Ssemugenyi (extreme right) talks to the Kajjansi Sports Academy players (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kyanda wished the academy members fruitful deliberations as he cited life examples to show the young players the realities of life.

“You are privileged that this academy is organized and always planning ahead. Make good use of this opportunity because many children out there want to play football and succeed” Kyanda disclosed.

Ssenyonga, a tried and tested coach who has handled several players at Kajjansi through the different age groups cautioned the youngsters against compliancy and too much pride.

“Football is about hard work. There is no need to be very proud and forget about working hard. I caution you to remain humble at all times. Good things are on your way” Ssenyonga, who is christened Jajja Moze stated.

Moses Ssenyonga, a.k.a Jajja Moze appealed to the young players to remain humble at all times (Credit: David Isabirye)

Group photo of the Kajjansi Sports Academy players and some officials at Uganda Clays Play ground (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kajjansi Sports Academy hosts their training sessions at the Uganda Clays Play ground in Kajjansi.

About 70 children from the ages of 6 to 17 are registered with this Academy.

These come from the surrounding areas of Kajjansi, Kawoto, Kitende, Bweya, Lweza, Zana, Lubowa, Namulanda, Abaita Ababiri and as far as Entebbe.

The official Kajjansi Sports Academy jersey being given to Akram Kizito (Credit: David Isabirye)

Akram Kizito (second from right) receives the Kajjansi Sports Academy jersey (Credit: David Isabirye)

Akram Kizito (middle) gets a branded T-Shirt with Kajjansi Sports Academy logo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Akram Kizito is now the official brand ambassador of Kajjansi Sports Academy.