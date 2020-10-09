Uganda Cranes forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi is back to duty at Egypt Premier League outfit, Al Ittihad Alexandria.

The impressive player, capped 76 times with 26 goals for the national team had been trapped in Uganda because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions since March 2020.

He thus missed the climax of the season at Al Ittihad Alexandria for the time he was in his native country, often training at Bayern Arena in Munyonyo to keep fit.

Upon return to the Alexandria based club, the 27 year old former student at St Henry’s Kitovu exclaimed; “Feels good to be back”.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi training with Al Ittihad Alexandria (Credit: Al Ittihad Alexandria)

There is virtually limited time to rest for Okwi as he was straight away warmly welcomed to the club family in preparation for their league duel against Ismaily Sports Club on Monday 12th October as well as the Egypt Cup quarter final contest against Arab Contractors on 22nd October 2020.

Okwi has previously played at Uganda’s Sports Club, both of Tanzania’s top clubs Simba and Yanga as well as brief stints in Tunisia (Etoile Du Sahel) and Denmark (SønderjyskE Fodbold).

Okwi thrives on either flank with quick bursts of pace, swift turns and excellent shooting towards goal with either foot.

Of late, he has improved the hitherto grey area of heading the ball and scored a glancing header against Zimbabwe at AFCON 2019.

He can also play with comfort as a ghosting center forward.

The return of Okwi to club business in Egypt is a timely welcome move for the forward who is expected to be part of Johnathan McKinstry’s plans for the AFCON 2021 qualification double header against South Sudan.