International Friendly Match: Cameroon 0-0 South Sudan

Cameroon and South Sudan played to a goal-less draw during an international build up contest played at played at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé city on Saturday, 10th October 2020.

Both countries created a couple of going scoring opportunities but the respective defences were water tight for the entire duration of the match.

The game marked the official debut for former BUL, KCCA and Vipers striker Tito Okello who recently confirmed a switch from his country of birth, Uganda.

Other familiar faces on the South Sudan team were Ivan Wani and Makweuth Wol who feature for Busoga United and Mbarara City respectively in the Uganda Premier League.

The hosts fielded majorly a side of locally based players who are being prepared for the CHAN 2020 tournament that will be staged in 2021.

Cameroon is preparing for the CHAN 2020 finals where they are in group A alongside Mali, Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe in arguably the “pool of death”.

South Sudan used the build up as a precursor for next month’s double header AFCON 2021 group B qualifier against neighbours Uganda.

Uganda will host the first leg at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 14th November 2020.

South Sudan will then host Uganda in Nairobi for the return leg.

Burkina Faso and Malawi are the other two countries in group B.