International friendlies:

Friday, 9th October 2020:

Kenya 2-1 Zambia

Sunday, 11th October 2020:

Tanzania Vs Burundi – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam

South Africa Vs Zambia – South Africa

Kenya Harambee Stars out-witted the Zambia Chipolopolo Stars 2-1 during an international friendly match played on Friday at the Nyayo national stadium.

Tandi Mwape’s own goal and a stunning long range strike by Cliff Nyakeya gave Kenya a comfortable 2-0 lead by the half time break.

Zambia pulled back a goal when Emmanuel Chabula connected home a telling delivery by Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba in the 80th minute.

There was controversy however, when the day’s referee disallowed a clear goal in the 84th minute that was initiated delivered from the corner kick and it crossed over the goal-line.

The rebound too, from Lubambo Musonda crossed the line but the goal was disallowed much to the disbelief and protest of the Zambian players and technical bench.

Kenya 2-1 Zambia (Credit: African Champions)

In the other international matches played, Burkina Faso smiled past Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0, Cameroon and Japan played to a goal-less draw.

Ramy Bensebaini was the hero as Algeria pipped Nigeria 1-0.

Tunisia overcame Sudan 3-0 with Saif Eddine Khaoui opening the scores in the 7th minute.

Ali Maaloul and Anis Ben Slimane added the other goals in the 25th and 35th minutes respectively.

The Gambia lost 3-0 to Congo and Mali defeated Ghana by the same score line.

Reigning African champions Morocco condemned Senegal 3-1.

Selim Amallah gave Morocco the lead on 10 minutes. Youssef En-Nesyri made it two in the 76th minute and Youssef El Arabi ensured the victory for the North Africans with four minutes left on the clock.

Ismaila Sarr scored a late penalty for Senegal to galvanise the score line for a more respectable second look.

Mauritania overcame Sierra Leone 2-1.

More international friendly matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

South Sudan takes on Cameroon on Saturday, 10 October 2020.

Burundi will face Tanzania at the Benjamin Mpaka Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, 11 October 2020 and on the same day, Zambia faces South Africa.

Other Results:

Thursday:

Belgium 1-1 Ivory Coast

South Africa 1-1 Namibia

Wednesday: Zambia 1-0 Malawi