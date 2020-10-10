In 2011, the Uganda Kobs qualified for the All African Games, twelve years later after reaching the semi-finals of the 1999 edition.

Under the guidance of George Ssimwogerere and George ‘Best’ Nsimbe, the Kobs beat Kenya (5-2) and Tanzania (5-1) to qualify for the tournament.

At the tournament, they were drawn in Group B alongside Cameroon and Senegal; drawing goalless with the former and losing 2-1 to the latter.

The Kobs finished fifth overall at the competition in the football category.

Kawowo Sports Ismael Kiyonga traces the whereabouts of the squad members.

Goalkeepers:

Goalkeeper Benjamin “Benja” Ochan signed an extension at AFC Leopards

Benjamin Ochan: The goalkeeper had joined SC Villa then and was the team’s first choice. Ochan has since played for among others KCCA FC and currently features for Kenya’s AFC Leopards.

Ali Kimera during training for Uganda Cranes Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Ali Kimera: Kimera went to the games as a Victors FC player. Between then and now, he played for SC Villa and Mbarara City and is now at Busoga United.

Robert Odongkara Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Robert Odongkara: He had just joined Ethiopia’s St. George then. The giant goalie now plies his trade at Guinea’s AC Horoya.

Defenders:

Ssaka Mpiima Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Sakka Mpiima: The ex-KCCA FC captain recently retired from the beautiful game after stints at Police and Proline. He has ventured into coaching.

Ivan Bukenya Credit: Courtesy

Ivan Bukenya: The big centre back was playing for Proline then. Bukenya went on to play for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, returned and played for Police and currently a free agent.

Denis Iguma Credit: John Batanudde

Denis Iguma: The centre back cum midfielder was featuring for SC Villa. He has since played for defunct SC Victoria University and also had stints in Jordan. He is back in the country and signed for KCCA ahead of next season.

Ayub Kisaliita in action for Wakiso Giants

Ayub Kisaliita: Kisaliita had also just joined SC Villa from Bunamwaya (now Vipers). He has since played for Express, SC Villa on another stint and currently at Wakiso Giants.

Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi

Godfrey Walusimbi: The first choice left back was a Bunamwaya player then. He has since played for Gor Mahia in Kenya, Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa and also had a stint in Albania. He is a free agent at the moment and is linked with a transfer to Police FC.

Habib Kavuma during his times at KCCA Credit: KCCA FC

Habib Kavuma: The defender was also at Bunamwaya then. He has since played and captained both KCCA and SC Villa and literally retired after a short spell at Katwe United.

Ronald Sseku: One of the unsung Heroes of the Bunamwaya team during his stay at the club. His whereabouts are unknown.

Isaac Isinde

Isaac Isinde: The centre back was featuring for Ethiopia’s St. George then. He has since played for Buildcon in Zambia, Busoga United and currently features for TRAU FC in India.

Midfielders:

Ceaser Sapeo Credit: Kawowo Sports

Ceaser Sapeo: A highly rated midfield gem who plied his trade with KCCA then. He went on to play for SC Victoria University but never played at his full potential. His whereabouts are unknown.

Mike Mutyaba in action for KCCA Credit: John Batanudde

Mike Mutyaba: The intelligent attacking midfielder was playing for Bunamwaya. He went on to join Sudan’s El Merriekh, played for DR Congo’s TP Mazembe, returned home and featured for Bunamwaya again, captained Express FC and recently featured for KCCA where he announced his second retirement after last season. He is expected to stay at KCCA in another capacity.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Ibrahim Sadam Juma: He scored Uganda’s only goal at the competition. Sadam was a player at Sai Gon in Vietnam but returned home to play for Vipers, Express and until last season, he was at KCCA FC. Currently, he is a free agent after partying ways with the Kasasiro.

Kirizestom Ntambi [Photo: Wakiso Giants Media]

Chrizestom Ntambi: Another midfielder who was plying his trade in Vietnam with Navi. The midfielder has since played for SC Villa again, had stints in Ethiopia and last season featured for Wakiso Giants FC.

Farouk Miya celebrates with Moses Oloya after scoring against Congo Brazzaville Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Moses Oloya: The winger was part of the team from Vietnam’s Sai Gon. He has since played for Bicamex Binhi Duong, Kuban Krasnodar (Russia) and Ha Noi where he is at the moment.

Isaac Kirabira Credit: John Batanudde

Isaac Kirabira: The anchor-man was at Villa Park then. He has since played for The Saints, KCCA and now at Kyetume FC.

Sula Matovu Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Sula Matovu: The speedy winger was at Ethiopia’s St. George. He went on to have a stint in South Africa with Kaizer Chiefs, Royal Eagles, Iraq’s SC Erbil, BK Hacken in Sweden and reportedly playing for Al-Orouba in Oman.

Strikers:

Edema Patrick

Patrick Edema: The once promising centre forward was playing for Ethiopia’s St. George. He returned home and played for SC Victoria University and has since had playing stints with several clubs in Portugal. Since 2017, he is attached to Portuguese side Electrico.

Edirisa Kaye Credit: Courtesy

Edirisa Kaye: The striker had just joined SC Villa from Victors FC. At Villa Park, he flopped scoring just one goal but has since had stints outside Uganda. In 2018/19, Kaye featured for Express FC where he scored no goal.

Hamis Kiiza Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Hamis Kiiza: The star of the qualifying campaign who scored for fun against both Kenya and Tanzania while featuring for Young Africans. Kiiza also played for Simba, Free State Stars in South Africa, Al Hilal Obeid in Sudan, Fasil Kenema in Ethiopia, URA again, Vipers and spent last season at Proline.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi celebrates the opening goal against Malawi Flames

Emmanuel Okwi: The highly rated Okwi was playing at Simba SC in Tanzania then. He went on to have stints in Tunisia with Etoile Du Sahel, back to Tanzania where he also featured for Young, several stints at Villa and currently plays for Al Ittihad in Egypt.