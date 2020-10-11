Romania League III: Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii 4-1 CS Avantul Perian

Ugandan born striker Mahadi Kayondo maintained the rich scoring form for Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii in Romania.

Kayondo scored twice as Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii overcame CS Avantul Perian in a Romanian league three duel on Saturday, 10th October 2020 at the at the CS Hunedoara stadium.

Cristiian Padurariu opened the scoring for Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii as early as the second minute.

Vidican brought the game level with a 50th minute equalizer.

Padurariu restored Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii’s lead in the 76th minute before Kayondo’s brace.

The first of Kayondo’s goals came with 7 minutes to play before the icing on the cake on the stroke of full time.

Kayondo had days earlier also scored in the Romanian cup when Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii condemnedCSC Dumbravita 4-2.

The Ugandan has now scored four goals in as many as five matches.

For starters, Mahadi Kayondo is older brother to Vipers Sports Club’s roving left back Azizi Kayondo.

The two Kayondo entity are under the management of Sepugy Inc Agency, a firm owned by former Uganda Cranes international.

Other players from Uganda he manages include Abraham Ndugwa, Musa Matovu, among others.