Friendly match: Azam 4-0 Fountain Gate

Azam Football Club played their second friendly match during the international window on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The 2014 Tanzania Premier League champions humbled first division side Fountain Gate 4-0 in a one sided duel played at the Azam Sports Complex, Chamazi.

On form Zimbabwean international Prince Dube netted a brace with Yahya Mudathir and Ismail Kader Azizi adding the other two goals.

Action between Azam and Fountain Gate (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Mudathir scored the opener in the 25th minute. Dube made it two with a well taken kick from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

The towering Zimbabwe forward tapped home the third off a tensing delivery by fellow countrymate Bruce Kangwa, the day’s captain for the Ice cream makers.

Kader wrapped the scoring business with the final goal in the 48th minute.

Azam 4-0 Fountain Gate Highlights (Credit: Azam TV)

This was the second win for Azam as a friendly match after the 3-1 victory over Mafunzo on Saturday, 10th October 2020.

Against Mafunzo, Obrey Chirwa, Khleffin and Never Tigere were all on target.

Azam, the current leaders of the Tanzania Premier League table standings are preparing for a home duel against Mwadui at the Azam Complex on Thursday, 15th October 2020.

The club is home to Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wadada who has been in Dubai with the national team.

Azam and Fountain Gate action at Chamazi Sports Complex (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Upcoming Tanzania Premier League Matches:

Round 6 Games:

Wednesday, October 14, 2020:

Biashara United Vs Ihefu – Kiataba Stadium (4 PM)

JKT Tanzania Vs Ruvu Shooting – Jamhuri Stadium (7 PM)

KMC Vs Coastal Union – Uhuru Stadium (4 PM)

Namungo Vs Kagera Sugar – Majaliwa Stadium (4 PM)

Thursday, October 15, 2020:

Azam vs Mwadui – Azam Complex (7 PM)

Gwambina Vs Mtibwa Sugar – Gwambina Stadium (4 PM)

Friday, October 16, 2020: Dodoma Jiji Vs Mbeya City – Jamhuri Stadium (4 PM)

Thursday, October 22, 2020:

Young Africans Vs Polisi Tanzania – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam (7 PM)

Tanzania Prisons Vs Simba – Nelson Mandela Stadium (4 PM)

