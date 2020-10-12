The training camp for Uganda Cranes team hosted in Dubai, in preparation for the AFCON 2021 group B double-header against South Sudan came to an end on Monday, 12th October 2020.

The camp that lasted for 6 days following earlier delays for the team to travel from Uganda was met for the crucial team bonding and rehearsals prior to the November 2020 clashes.

On Monday as the camp concluded, it was an opportune moment for the leader of delegation, Ronnie Kalema to lecture the group about FUFA and its development programmes among others.

Our vision of becoming the number one football nation in Africa on and off the pitch. The world of football has changed dramatically over the last few decades, and every country faces it’s own challenges in coping with these changes. If we want to promote the game in Uganda, we must be ready to meet the needs of our strategy as FUFA. This is the idea behind the Pro Agenda programme that offers such a vast array of different possibilities to enhance the capacity of National team, staff (players and coaches). All internal football stakeholders of FUFA ought to know what’s going on at FUFA so as to have a sense of belonging and accountable to one another. Ronnie Kalema, FUFA Executive Committee Member, Chairman Uganda Football Referees Association

Ronnie Kalema (Credit: FUFA Media)

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry expressed delight about the camp, a great opportunity to learn new ideas together as well as to bond.

The camp was a great opportunity for us to associate, learn a few things as well as build the team chemistry. There was a great balance between the locally based players in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and those who play outside the country. The camp was very important for us as we prepare for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers and the CHAN 2020 finals. Johnthan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes head coach (Credit: FUFA Media)

The team is expected to return back home on Tuesday at 10am with Joseph Ochaya and Jamal Salim who will later connect to their respective clubs while the rest of the foreign based players will fly direct to their clubs from Dubai.

Scottish based defender Bevis Mugabi and midfielder Allan Kyambadde (plays in Egypt) have already flown back to their respective clubs.

Some players failed to travel for the camp largely because of travel restrictions from their respective countries.

Team captain Denis Onyango, the Israel based trio of Timothy Denis Awany, William Luwagga Kizito and Fahad Bayo did not manage to travel because of travel complications as striker Derrick Paul Nsibambi was reportedly injured.

Veteran goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu failed to make the trip because he had just recovered from illness and Ibrahim Mugisha took over his place.

Swedish based striker Alexis David Bbakka (Credit: FUFA Media)

Camp composition in Dubai:

Goalkeepers: Salim Jamal (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, Uganda)

Defenders: Alex Kakuba (CD Cova Piedade, Portugal), Paul Mbowa (URA, Uganda), Samuel Kato (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo)

Midfielders: Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (KCCA, Uganda), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers, Uganda), Roy Jayden Onen (Reading, England), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Kateregga (Erbil SC, Iraq)

Forwards: Alexis Bbakka (Umea FC, Sweden), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linameskond), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey)

Officials: Johnathan McKinstry (Head coach), Abdallah Mubiru (Assistant Coach), Livingston Mbabazi (Assistant Coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping Coach), Alexander McCarthy (Fitness Trainer), Felix Ayobo (Sport Scientist), Emmanuel Nakabago (Doctor), Regan Innocent Baluku (Doctor), Samuel Mulondo (Kitman), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (Team officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media Officer)

Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA Executive Committee member)