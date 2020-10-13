Kampala Junior Team (KJT) convened a successful second Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Kenenida Hotel in Katwe, Kampala.

The well attended assembly was handled by the current chairman of this 2003 founded team, Ismail Mutumba.

Mutumba was flanked by the founder as well as director Mansoor Kabugo, co-director Warren Ankwasa and the general secretary Abubakar Sseguya, among others, the assembly deliberated upon key issues at hand.

Some of the topical issues discussed included the passing of the annual budget to a tune of Shs 163,500,000; establishment of a permanent home of the team, the activity report for 2021 season, the opportunities and challenges faced as well as the way forward.

Ismail Mutumba, the current KJT Chairman

Mutumba hailed the contribution of parents in the gradual development of the academy and its activities, calling for continued efforts.

“Parents provide the biggest support and backing for the growth of the KJT. They are the main sponsors of our activities and more collective effort is needed” Mutumba noted.

KJT founder, a director and vice chairman of the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) Kabugo saluted all the people who attended the second annual general assembly for this team.

Mansoor Kabugo, Founder and Co-director Kampala Junior Team

Kabugo, also the chairperson of the Gomba Ssaza team traced back the humble founding of this team that has produced stars as Farouk Miya, goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola, Alexis David Bbakka, Sula Luzige, Ronald Nkonge, Nicholas Kabonge, among others.

“Kampala Junior Team (KJT) was started in November 2003. This was a team that was started to socialize and meet as a group to forge the common interests of football. As we were started, the dream was to play football and achieve many things as producing players for the national team, traveling to international competitions as the Gothia and Tivoli cups, participating in local tournaments and many others. Some of the challenges faced are the non-supportive parents who have potential. We need capital to surge forward. Some of our future plans is getting a permanent home” Kabugo stated.

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) parents and delegates during the second AGM at Kenenedia Hotel, Katwe

The assembly passed in the affirmative the proposal to establish the Kawempe branch as the academy spreads wings from the normal Nakivubo Blue training facility in the heart of Kampala city.

Kawempe as a hub of talented footballers over the years was zeroed on because of its appeal and proximity to many of the parents.

Co-director Ankwasa vowed to continuously work hand in hand with the academy for the best results going forward.

Kampala Junior Team Co-Director Warren Ankwasa

Warren Ankwasa (Left) discusses with Mansoor Kabugo

“Football is a team work sport. We shall continue to work as a one happy block as we look forward the best times ahead” Ankwasa remarked.

Delegates as Abdul Ssemugenyi, Zaituni Nansubuga, Madinah Nalubega, Slyvia Waligo, Elizabeth Mbabazi, Hasifa Nabyenga and Abdul Busulwa (chairperson of parents) all had rich discussions.

Dariezaga Aghahowa, a former Kampala Junior Team player now playing at Jazeera in Lebanon attended the AGM

Abuabakar Sseguya, the Chief Executive Officer at Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

The activity calendar for the 2020-21 season has planned events as U-17 FUFA Juniors League, U-15 League, Soccer Camps (KAJUFA, Entebbe, Watoto Wasoka), Five Stars Soccer Camp, International trips, Talent identification and scouting, Futsal league, Academy pro agenda (February 2021), CAF C coaching course, academy training, UYFA national championship qualifiers and main tournament, Odilo FUFA Primary school qualifiers, UYFA beach soccer gala as well as the Airtel Rising Stars (U-17) boys and girls tournament.

Edith Susan Nalwoga_Regional Police Commander (Savannah Region) is also a parent at Kampala Junior Team

Abdul Ssemugenyi (holding the microphone) with his submission. Ssemugenyi was once a chairman of Kampala Junior Team

For starters, KJT has various age pools from U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-17, U-20 and the above 20’s who play in the Kampala regional league (Third Division).

They also have a women side as well as beach soccer clubs for either gender.

Davis Bonzar Wampaaya, a teacher at Nakivubo Blue Primary School. The school is where Kampala Junior Team trains from