The Uganda Cranes team safely returned home on Tuesday following the successful completion of a five day’s training camp in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In the midst of the travel hitches that delayed the team in Kampala for some days, the contingent of majorly the home based players who play in the Uganda Premier League eventually left the country on Wednesday, 7th October 2020.

In Dubai, they were joined by the other players who ply their trade in the diaspora leagues.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry, a native of Northern Ireland is delighted for the camp that had theory sessions and intensive practical drills.

“I am happy that we managed to have the training camp for 6 to 7 days. All the lads (players) were positive. We held theory and training drills which I believe helped us a lot as we look forward the two matches against South Sudan in November 2020 as well as CHAN 2020 finals in January 2021” McKinstry stated.

Swedish based striker Alexis David Bbakka (Credit: FUFA Media)

McKinstry urged the players to continue working hard at their respective clubs ahead of the forthcoming assignments.

On the last day of the camp, leader of delegation Ronnie Kalema lectured to the players and officials about FUFA and its development programmes.

Ronnie Kalema, the FUFA Executive Committee member who led the delegation to Dubai (Credit: FUFA Media)

Some of the Uganda Cranes players in the capacity building session by Ronnie Kalema (Credit: FUFA Media)

Team captain Denis Onyango, who is also the first choice goalkeeper missed the camp because of resentment from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Striker Derrick Nsibambi pulled out at the 11th hour after picking up a hamstring.

The players from Israel (Fahad Bayo, William Luwagga Kizito and Timothy Denis Awany) were not considered due to travel restrictions in that country.

At the advent of November 2020, McKinstry is expected to name the team that will face South Sudan.

Players who were part of the camp in Dubai:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, Uganda), Salim Jamal (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan)

Outfield players: Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (KCCA, Uganda), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, Uganda), Paul Mbowa (URA, Uganda), Samuel Kato (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers, Uganda), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United), Roy Jayden Onen (Reading, England), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Kateregga (Erbil SC, Iraq), Alexis Bbakka (Umea FC, Sweden), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova Piedade, Portugal), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linameskond)