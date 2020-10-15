Former Uganda Cranes roving right back Simeon “Massa” Masaba marked his official return to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

He signed a three year employment contract with the tax collectors’ club where he had also served as a player and later a trainer.

Masaba has been unsettled in the past three months since departing Onduparaka at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He temporarily worked at Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) alongside Kefa Kisala and lately with Wakiso Giants under Douglas Bamweyana before making the decision to move on.

“URA FC is home to me and I am glad to return where I once served both as a player and part of the technical team” Masaba stated.

The 37 year old former Uganda Cranes player who earned 69 caps with 7 goals beefs up the technical staff that has Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa (head coach), Lutalo Bbosa (first assistant), Steven Billy Kiggundu (goalkeeping coach) and Augustine Nsumba (trainer).

The decision to recall Masaba back was engineered by Ssimbwa and had the full blessing of the entire club executive as well as the incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henry Mayeku.

“Here (at URA Football Club), Masaba is home. He is experienced and will serve the interests of the club well” Mayeku says of Masaba.

As a player, Masaba was nick-named “Bbiri Ettambula” loosely translated “Roving right back” for his unquestionable authority at right sided flank as he easily defended, orchestrated runs, evaded flying tackles before execution of that sweet pint point cross into the area.

Simeon Masaba on duty Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Masaba kick-started his career at Sports Club Villa in 2002. He crossed to Police the following year.

He then shifted base back to Sports Club Villa in 2004-05 season with a U-turn to Police in 2006-07.

Masaba’s Police – SC Villa movement continued the following season as he dramatically returned to SC Villa in 2008 for two seasons.

He was signed by Uganda Revenue Authority in 2010 and officially retired from the beautiful game in 2014 after a promising career that was dogged by a grey patch when he broke his leg.

Upon retirement, he was assimilated in the URA coaching hierarchy but sought for greener pastures at West Nile based Onduparaka in 2017.

Simeon Masaba during a training session at Onduparaka F.C Credit: Onduparaka F.C Media

He left the Catarpillars in 2020 and has been unsettled with brief unofficial spells at UPDF and lately Wakiso Giants in preparation for the 2020-21 season.

In fact, when he left UPDF, big spending FUFA Big League club Arua Hill SC from the West Nile region had tabled a deal for him.

A disciplined personality, Masaba is a workaholic who loves to win at all costs. He is expected to help in toning the bodies of players at a time majority of them had spent more than 6 outs without team training sessions.

His experience as a player for club and country will also be of great significance to head coach Ssimbwa, the rest of the technical staff and the entire team in general.

He commands respect from the players and personal tips to the defenders will be equally important.