General Da’ud Cup 2020:

Final (Sunday, 18th October): Horseed Vs Dekedaha (3 PM) – Eng. Yariisow Stadium, Mogadishu

Semi-finals:

Horseed 1-0 Elman Sports Club

Dekedaha 1-0 Midnimo

The Dekedaha Team (Credit: Asal 24 Sports)

It is confirmed that Dekedaha will face Alex Isabirye’s Horseed in the final of the 2020 General Da’ud Cup on Sunday, 18th October 2020.

The development was confirmed after the full time score of the second semi-final that witnessed Dekedaha overcome Midnimo 1-0 at the Eng. Yariisow Stadium in Mogadishu.

Kenyan forward Yousuf Khadar netted the lone strike of the day, a header in the closing minutes of the well contested semi-final duel.

Action between Dekedaha and Midnimo (Credit: Asal 24 Sports)

Midnimo XI Vs Dekedaha (Credit: Asal 24 Sports)

Earlier on, Horseed, a club coached by former Uganda Cranes international Alex Isabirye had eliminated Robert Mayanja’s Elman Sports Club 1-0.

Farhaan Xidig netted the lone strike on the evening for Horseed.

The General Da’ud Cup is a pre-season tournament that is played annually before the kick-off of the Somalia Premier League.

Action between Midnimo (yellow) and Dekedaha (Credit: Asal 24 Sports)