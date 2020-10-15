2020 General Da’ud Cup: Horseed 1-0 Elman

Second semi-final: Dekedha Vs Midnimo (15th October 2020)

Horseed overcame Elman Sports Club 1-0 during the first semi-final of the General Da’ud Cup at the Eng. Yarisow stadium in Mogadishu on Wednesday, 14th October 2020.

Farhaan Xidig scored with 10 minutes to full-time as the army side coached by former Uganda Cranes international Alex Isabirye booked their berth in the final.

Farhaan Xidig

Action between Horseed and Elman (Credit: Asal24 Sports)

Xidig was named man of the match for the command and outstanding display in the game well contested.

Isabirye has since hailed praise for his charges, having proved their character.

“We played like hungry lions. I thank the players for the right character and winning mentality. It is not yet over as we have a match in the final” Isabirye told Kawowo Sports after the match.

Horseed players in celebrations after their 1-0 win over Elman Sports Club (Credit: Asal24 Sports)

Horseed XI vs Elman Sports (Credit: Asal24 Sports)

Elman Sports Club is coached by a Ugandan tactician Robert Mayanja and is home to two Ugandans; Shafique Avemah and Hamdan Nsubuga.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final will be played between Dekedha and Midnimo on Thursday, October 15, 2020, still at the Eng. Yarisow Stadium.

The FIFA Referee who handled the game between Horseed and Elman Sports (Credit: Asal 24 Sports)