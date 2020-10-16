The 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships take place in the northern Polish city of Gdynia on Saturday, October 17.

Over 250 athletes from more than 50 countries including Uganda are expected to take part in Saturday’s races, which follow a looped 5km circuit around Gdynia’s city centre before finishing on its main beach on the Baltic Sea coast.

The men’s race features world 5000m and 10,000m record-holder Joshua Cheptegei who leads Team Uganda that also has Abel Chebet, Jacob Kiplimo, Moses Kibet, and Stephen Kissa as well as Doreen Chemutai, Doreen Chesang, Juliet Chekwel, and Rachael Zena Chebet.

You can watch all the action live on SuperSport on DSTV.

SuperSport Variety 3 (Channel 228) – Available on Family, Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium

– Available on Family, Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium SuperSport Grandstand (Channel 221) – Available on Premium

The gun will sound the start of the women’s race at 11:00 am local time (12 noon, EAT) while the men’s is scheduled to get underway at 12:30 (1:30 pm, EAT).