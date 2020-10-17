Ugandan track specialist Jacob Kiplimo has thanked all who offered him support ahead of his gold medal win at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 on Saturday.

Remember the name!



Jacob Kiplimo is the 2020 #WorldHalfMarathon champion.



He becomes the first Ugandan winner at these championships and just the second teenager in the history of the event to win the title. pic.twitter.com/LdH5TnwoiZ — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) October 17, 2020

Kiplimo posted a personal best and championship record of 58:49 with compatriot and 10,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei finished fourth with a personal best of 59:21.

The accolade was the 19-year-old’s second major championship medal after taking the 2017 World junior Cross Country title, also Uganda’s first ever medal in his debut at the event.

Speaking to Cathal Dennehy for World Athletics after the race, Kiplimo expressed gratitude for those who have supported him till medal-winning day.

“I feel great, it was my first time at the World Half Marathon Championships and I won!” said Kiplimo said.

It is hard to explain, because I am full of emotion. Unbelievable. The weather was really good, as were the conditions and course. I’m so grateful for everyone who has supported me. Jacob Kiplimo told World Athletics

Jacob Kiplimo’s 2020 honours at a glance

Gold – World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020, Poland – 58:49 – 17 OCT 2020

Gold – 5000m IAAF Golden Spike 2020 Athletics Ostrava, Czech Republic – 12:48:63 – 9 SEPT 2020

Gold – 3000m Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Stadio Olimpico, Roma – 7:26.64 – 17 SEP 2020