Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo racing at the World Athletics Half Marathon in Poland

Ugandan track specialist Jacob Kiplimo has thanked all who offered him support ahead of his gold medal win at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 on Saturday.

Kiplimo posted a personal best and championship record of 58:49 with compatriot and 10,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei finished fourth with a personal best of 59:21.

The accolade was the 19-year-old’s second major championship medal after taking the 2017 World junior Cross Country title, also Uganda’s first ever medal in his debut at the event.

Speaking to Cathal Dennehy for World Athletics after the race, Kiplimo expressed gratitude for those who have supported him till medal-winning day.

“I feel great, it was my first time at the World Half Marathon Championships and I won!” said Kiplimo said.

It is hard to explain, because I am full of emotion. Unbelievable. The weather was really good, as were the conditions and course. I’m so grateful for everyone who has supported me.

Jacob Kiplimo told World Athletics

Jacob Kiplimo’s 2020 honours at a glance

GoldWorld Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020, Poland – 58:49 – 17 OCT 2020

Gold5000m IAAF Golden Spike 2020 Athletics Ostrava, Czech Republic12:48:639 SEPT 2020

Gold3000m Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Stadio Olimpico, Roma7:26.6417 SEP 2020

