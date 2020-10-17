Ugandan 10,000m and 5,000 world record holder Joshua Cheptegei feels proud to have run a sub-60 half marathon in Gdynia, Poland on Saturday.

The star finished fourth behind gold medal winner Jacob Kiplimo, Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie and Ethiopia’s Amedework Walelegn to mark a successful season.

Debuting at this distance, Cheptegei posted a personal best of 59:21 just 10 days after breaking Kenenisa Bekele’s 10,000m world record in Valencia.

Talking up his race with World Athletics, Cheptegei cited fatigue, a factor that may have contributed to his finish outside the top three.

Joshua Cheptegei poses for a photo with Great Britain’s team at the Wolrd Athletics Half Marathon in Poland

“I couldn’t give more than that,” said Cheptegei. “I have been training more for 5000m and 10,000m so I was not well prepared for it, but I’m very happy – running a sub-60 is really special for me.

“My body was really going very well but I discovered I still had some fatigue in the legs.”

Cheptegei’s fourth place finish and Kiplimo’s Gold helped team Uganda (men) win third place worth $9,000.