Ugandan 10,000m and 5,000 world record holder Joshua Cheptegei feels proud to have run a sub-60 half marathon in Gdynia, Poland on Saturday.
The star finished fourth behind gold medal winner Jacob Kiplimo, Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie and Ethiopia’s Amedework Walelegn to mark a successful season.
Debuting at this distance, Cheptegei posted a personal best of 59:21 just 10 days after breaking Kenenisa Bekele’s 10,000m world record in Valencia.
Talking up his race with World Athletics, Cheptegei cited fatigue, a factor that may have contributed to his finish outside the top three.
“I couldn’t give more than that,” said Cheptegei. “I have been training more for 5000m and 10,000m so I was not well prepared for it, but I’m very happy – running a sub-60 is really special for me.
“My body was really going very well but I discovered I still had some fatigue in the legs.”
Cheptegei’s fourth place finish and Kiplimo’s Gold helped team Uganda (men) win third place worth $9,000.