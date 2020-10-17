French 1st Federal Division: Matchday 5

Result: Metropolitan Stadium 28-29 A.S.B.C. Rugby

Philip Wokorach’s A.S.B.C. Rugby held off Metropolitan Stadium during matchday five of the French Federal One division Pool 2 to earn a 29-28 victory away from home.

A resilient defence with a man in the bin for the final 5 minutes is what the visitors needed to ensure maximum points against the log leaders. A strong comeback from the start of the match is what led them to that point.

Metropolitan took an early lead through two penalties within 15 minutes but A.S.B.C. responded with two tries almost immediately to make it 12-06.

However, the lead would change hands going into the break after the hosts scored and converted one try for a 13-12 lead at half time.

In the second half, scrumhalf Lombarteix led A.S.B.C.’s charge for the victory. In addition to his first half try, Lombarteix scored a penalty, a try and two conversions to inspire his team to the third victory of the qualifying round.

A.S.B.C thus remain unbeaten in three games in the tournament, continuing their strong start to the campaign after being promoted to the division.

Despite scoring two tries and a penalty, Metropolitan’s charge was not enough for the win. But they walked away with a losing bonus point.

Wokorach, who played in the fullback position until full time, did not score in the match.