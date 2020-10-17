Phillip Wokorach will wear the number 15 behind his back today as his club A.S.B.C Vaucluse Rugby take on Metropolitan in the French Federal One.
The team news was announced by the club social media hours ahead of the fixture which will open matchday five’s action in the qualifying round.
Wokorach makes his second start of the season, albeit in a different position from the last time out. He played as outside center against Drancy, and scored a try in the 27-08 win.
A.S.B.C will be visiting Pool 2 leaders Metropolitan Stadium at 4.30 pm EAT in their third match this Saturday evening. However, Metropolitan have already played four matches in the same competition.
The result of this match is likely to push A.S.B.C into third-place ahead of either CS Beaune or AS Maconnaise. The two teams are one point ahead of A.S.B.C and are playing each other in this weekend’s fixture.
- French 1st Federal Division: Matchday 5
- Saturday, October 17, 2020
- 4.30pm: Metropolitan Stadium v A.S.B.C Rugby