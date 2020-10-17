Phillip Wokorach will wear the number 15 behind his back today as his club A.S.B.C Vaucluse Rugby take on Metropolitan in the French Federal One.

The team news was announced by the club social media hours ahead of the fixture which will open matchday five’s action in the qualifying round.

JOUR DE MATCH

STADE METROPOLITAIN

Stade Boiron Granger – Villeurbanne

17/10/2020

15h30

Composition de l'équipe: pic.twitter.com/EqXLL8gCMR — A.S.B.C Vaucluse Rugby (@ASBC_Rugby) October 17, 2020

Wokorach makes his second start of the season, albeit in a different position from the last time out. He played as outside center against Drancy, and scored a try in the 27-08 win.

A.S.B.C will be visiting Pool 2 leaders Metropolitan Stadium at 4.30 pm EAT in their third match this Saturday evening. However, Metropolitan have already played four matches in the same competition.

The result of this match is likely to push A.S.B.C into third-place ahead of either CS Beaune or AS Maconnaise. The two teams are one point ahead of A.S.B.C and are playing each other in this weekend’s fixture.