French 1st Federal Division: Matchday 5

Saturday, October 17, 2020

4.30pm: Metropolitan Stadium v A.S.B.C Rugby

Uganda Rugby Cranes star Philip Wokorach’s Avenir Sportif de Bedarrides Chateauneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C) Rugby are set to face Metropolitan Stadium in matchday five of the French 1st Federation Division.

The early kick-off fixture will commence at 4.30 pm on Saturday at the Boiron Granger Sports Complex in Villeurbanne, France.

Metropolitan Stadium currently top Pool 2 of the Qualifying Stage with 15 points from 4 games while A.S.B.C. are fourth with 9 points from 2 games. Both teams are yet to taste defeat in the competition but Metropolitan have one draw from their opening fixture.

Philip Wokorach scores a try for A.S.B.C

Wokorach scored a try in the last A.S.B.C outing as they won, 27-08, away against RC Drancy on September 27, 2020. He played in the outside center position where most of his home fans are not accustomed to seeing him.

This was Wokorach’s first try for the newly-promoted club this season since making a dream move from Bourges XV.

Coincidentally, Metropolitan’s last match was against the same team RC Drancy a few weeks later on October 10. Metropolitan won the match 16-26 to go top of the table.