Just like in the previous Federation of Uganda Football Association Annual congresses where the FUFA President Moses Magogo has been rewarding distinguished personalities, the same prevailed during the 96th FUFA Ordinary Assembly at Silver Springs Hotel, Kampala.

Magogo, this time round recognized the former FUFA President John Baptist Ssemanobe, Katamba Ojuku Eugene (First Chairman FUFA Women football standing committee) and Kabugo Charles Kakunta (former member of Makindye District Football Association).

Each of the three personalities were given special plaques and Shs 1,000,000.

It is a big honour to recognize special different people who worked tirelessly for the game of football in Uganda. Mr John Baptist Ssemanobe, Mr Katamba Ojuku Eugene and Kabugo Charles Kakunta all had their handsome contribution to the game and we are rewarding them in appreciation. Moses Magogo,, President Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)

Moses Magogo hands over a plaque to John Baptist Ssemanobe as FUFA CEO Edgar Watson looks on at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi

Ssemanobe is a former Uganda Cranes player of the 70’s who served as FUFA President between 1989 to 1992 having also played and coached Nsambya Sports Club.

Eugene Katamba Ojuku was a CAF Commissioner who was the co-founder of women football in Uganda.

He was also the first chairman for Kampala in the first elective FUFA Assembly of 14 delegates in 1994.

Charles Kabugo Kakunta is a former footballer who played at Nsambya Sports Club.

Moses Magogo hands over a plaque to Eugene Katamba Ojuku during the 96th FUFA Ordinary Assembly in Kampala

He was a member of Kampala Zone 9 and a member of Makindye District Football Association, a co-founder of Kansanga Sports club in 1988 and founder Kansnga Half London in 2002.

Kabugo served under the leadership of many FUFA Presidents including Mzee Kezekia Segwanga Musisi (RIP), Sebaana Kizito (RIP), Denis Obua (RIP) and John Baptist Semanobe.

The same assembly approved the budget of UGX 36,095,753,881 for the financial year 2021, passed the judicial bodies, electoral committees and affirmatively endorsed some amendments of the constitution.

Charles Kabugo Kakunta with a microphone as the wife holds his plaque

Profiles of Personalities recognized:

1 – John Baptist Ssemanobe

He was a fine left winger who played for Nsambya Sports Club

Former Uganda Cranes player in the 70s

His great asset was ball control, dribbling and passing. He was an expert at free-kicks, a firm believer in exposure of natural talent.

Coached Nsambya Sports Club

Served as FUFA President from 1989 – 1992

2. Mr. Eugene Katamba ‘Ojuku:

Born 14 th June 1952

June 1952 External Telecommunication in 1973

Owned and played for Wandegeya FC, Old Kampala SS in the 1970s

Formed a football club called Zozo FC within Old Kampala SS.

Founding Chairman and Member of Uganda Youth Football Association in 2005

Co-founder of Women football in Uganda.

First Chairman FUFA Women football Standing Committee, appointed on 1 st October 1995.

October 1995. Delegate for Kampala in the first elective FUFA Assembly of 14 Delegates in 1994.

Founder of uplifting Kampala Divisions to District Football status

Co- founder of Friends Of Football

Served as a CAF Commissioner

3. Mr.Charles Kabugo Kakunta