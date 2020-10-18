Just like in the previous Federation of Uganda Football Association Annual congresses where the FUFA President Moses Magogo has been rewarding distinguished personalities, the same prevailed during the 96th FUFA Ordinary Assembly at Silver Springs Hotel, Kampala.
Magogo, this time round recognized the former FUFA President John Baptist Ssemanobe, Katamba Ojuku Eugene (First Chairman FUFA Women football standing committee) and Kabugo Charles Kakunta (former member of Makindye District Football Association).
Each of the three personalities were given special plaques and Shs 1,000,000.
It is a big honour to recognize special different people who worked tirelessly for the game of football in Uganda. Mr John Baptist Ssemanobe, Mr Katamba Ojuku Eugene and Kabugo Charles Kakunta all had their handsome contribution to the game and we are rewarding them in appreciation.Moses Magogo,, President Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)
Ssemanobe is a former Uganda Cranes player of the 70’s who served as FUFA President between 1989 to 1992 having also played and coached Nsambya Sports Club.
Eugene Katamba Ojuku was a CAF Commissioner who was the co-founder of women football in Uganda.
He was also the first chairman for Kampala in the first elective FUFA Assembly of 14 delegates in 1994.
Charles Kabugo Kakunta is a former footballer who played at Nsambya Sports Club.
He was a member of Kampala Zone 9 and a member of Makindye District Football Association, a co-founder of Kansanga Sports club in 1988 and founder Kansnga Half London in 2002.
Kabugo served under the leadership of many FUFA Presidents including Mzee Kezekia Segwanga Musisi (RIP), Sebaana Kizito (RIP), Denis Obua (RIP) and John Baptist Semanobe.
The same assembly approved the budget of UGX 36,095,753,881 for the financial year 2021, passed the judicial bodies, electoral committees and affirmatively endorsed some amendments of the constitution.
Profiles of Personalities recognized:
1 – John Baptist Ssemanobe
- He was a fine left winger who played for Nsambya Sports Club
- Former Uganda Cranes player in the 70s
- His great asset was ball control, dribbling and passing. He was an expert at free-kicks, a firm believer in exposure of natural talent.
- Coached Nsambya Sports Club
- Served as FUFA President from 1989 – 1992
2. Mr. Eugene Katamba ‘Ojuku:
- Born 14th June 1952
- External Telecommunication in 1973
- Owned and played for Wandegeya FC, Old Kampala SS in the 1970s
- Formed a football club called Zozo FC within Old Kampala SS.
- Founding Chairman and Member of Uganda Youth Football Association in 2005
- Co-founder of Women football in Uganda.
- First Chairman FUFA Women football Standing Committee, appointed on 1st October 1995.
- Delegate for Kampala in the first elective FUFA Assembly of 14 Delegates in 1994.
- Founder of uplifting Kampala Divisions to District Football status
- Co- founder of Friends Of Football
- Served as a CAF Commissioner
3. Mr.Charles Kabugo Kakunta
- Born 18th August 1950
- Played for Nsambya SC but his last active football match on 24th December 1974 after suffering a nasty injury.
- Served as member of Kampala Zone 9
- Served as Secretary Nsambya Sports Club
- He helped process Denis Onyango’s first football License
- Served as a member of Makindye DFA,
- Co-founder Kansanga Sports club in 1988
- Founder Kansnga Half London in 2002
- Served under the leadership of many FUFA Presidents including Mzee Kezekia Segwanga Musisi (RIP), Sebaana Kizito (RIP), Denis Obua (RIP) and John Baptist Semanobe.