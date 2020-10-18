One of the key deliberations at 96th Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Ordinary Assembly was the approval of the Shs budget that totals up to UGX 36,095,753,881 for the financial year 2021.

The AGM, held since 1924 convened at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi in Nakawa division, Kampala on Saturday, October 17 2020.

This budget is an increment by UGX 3.646,443,239 from the previous financial year.

FUFA Finance Director Julian Namuganga presented before the delegates the detailed financial report that entails expected incomes vis-à-vis expenditures.

Julian Namuganga, FUFA Finance Director

Eastern region delegate Latif Mafuko moved the motion to approve the financial statement.

This was seconded by Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) delegate John Bosco Matisko and a one Michael.

Incomes:

Different sources as Government (11,917,940,881), Sponsorships (8,171,000,000), FIFA Operational Grant (6,577,800,000), FIFA Projects Grant (2,692,680,000), FIFA Solidarity Grant (1,140,000,000), CAF Grant (4,180,000,000) and other sources (1,416,333,000).

Expenditures:

The passed budget shall cater for all FUFA expenses and this have been categorized into three areas namely; Sport (71%), Business(23%) and Governance (6%).

This was further broken down to cover the 10 focus areas of FUFA that include; National Teams (13,496,117,461), Administration (4, 861,160,000), Football Development (4,118,500,000), Infrastructure (2,910,130,000), Competitions (2,874,925,000), Marketing (2,049,000,000), Membership (1,650,000,000), Communications (1,362,266,250), Governance (1,355,280,000) and Office of the FUFA President (633,200,000).

Harunah Tamale moved the motion to pass the financial report.

Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) delegate Deo Mutabazi and Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) delegate Patrick Lugemwa seconded the motion.

Harunah Tamale (second from left) moved the motion to pass the financial report presented by Julian Namuganga, the FUFA Finance Director

This ordinary Assembly is in pursuant to the FUFA Statutes Article (27), chaired by the FUFA President Moses Magogo for the congress that brings together the 34 members of FUFA.

Only 73 of the expected 88 delegates attended.