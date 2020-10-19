Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 0-1 Zamalek (Egypt)

Zamalek inflicted the second home defeat on Raja Casablanca at home soil in twenty three matches with a 1-0 win in the first leg semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Achraf Bencharki scored the lone goal at the Complexe V Mohamed in Morocco to hand the Egyptian side an advantage heading into the second leg.

The win implies that both Egyptian sides have won their games away to Moroccan opponents after Al Ahly beat Wydad 2-0 on Saturday.

The return leg will take place on October 24 at the Cairo International stadium, a day after Al Ahly takes on Wydad at the same venue.

Moroccan sides will need to avenge the first leg defeats against the Egyptians if their nation is to host the final.