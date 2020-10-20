FUFA Big League promotional play off (Final) – 21st October 2020

Kitara Vs Kiboga – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (12 PM)

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees appointment committee has confirmed the tried and tested referee FIFA Alex Muhabi as the center referee for the Kitara against Kiboga Young.

Kitara will face Kiboga Young in the long awaited final that will decide who qualifies to the Uganda Premier League for the 2020-21 season to join UPDF and MYDA who already made the grade as the season was ended prematurely.

A medical doctor by profession, Muhabi brings maturity to the final that is anticipated to be well contested.

Muhabi was the fourth official as Kitara overcame Kataka 7-6 in the post-match penalties after a goal-less stalemate in normal time.

The first assistant referee is Dick Okello, another FIFA Referee.

Isa Masembe is the second assistant as William Oloya is the fourth official.

FIFA Assistant Referee Dick Okello in action for Kitara against Kataka during the first semi-final (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mark Ssonko will be the referee assessor.

Kitara faces Kiboga Young who eliminated Ndejje University 3-1 in the second semi-final on Monday.

Ndejje University took the lead through a well struck penalty by Sulaiman Tumusiime in the 35th minute.

Kiboga Young made amends scoring thrice in the second stanza.

William ‘Engineer’ Oloya Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

