Uganda’s long distance star Joshua Cheptegei has rewarded the Kitara Football Club players and officials with cash worth Shs. 500,000.

The world 10,000 and 5000 m champion handed over the money to the delighted players and officials at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi in Kampala on Wednesday night as they were hosted to a sumptuous dinner by Deo Kasozi.

“This is a great gesture. Joshua (Chepetegei) has a true sportsmanship spirit. May God reward him abundantly” experienced defender Musa Docca remarked.

Kitara had returned to Silver Springs where they also had a luncheon hosted by Kasozi on Sunday as the team was being officially flagged off and blessed.

Joshua Cheptegei hands over Shs 500,000 to Kitara Football Club coach Mark Twinamatisko and officials at Silver Springs Hotel

Kitara became the third club to the promoted to the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League after out-smarting Kiboga Young 1-0 in the well contested final of the FUFA Big League at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Wednesday.

Dreadlocked striker Brian Muluuli Mayanja netted the all-important goal, a beautiful header past goalkeeper Stephen Makumba off an headed assist by captain Maxwell Owachugui.

The club players are expected to be treated to a hero’s welcome when they travel to Hoima on Thursday and the procession will definitely draw numbers.

They joinMalaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and army side Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) qualified directly when FUFA cancelled the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kitara’s preparations for the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season start immediately with the kick-off anticipated for November 20th 2020.

They are expected to beef up their squad with new players and the technical staff as well.

Meanwhile, the quest for a new home ground is also underway with proposal to play at Masindi Municipality.

Kitara Football Club players in a talk session with their coach Mark Twinamatisko prior to the final against Kiboga Young (Credit: John Batanudde)

The Triumphant Kitara Football Club Team:

Goalkeepers: Jamil Kiyemba and Ivan Akera

Outfield players: Yasin Mubiru, Patrick Mugume, Musa Docca, Maxwel Owachgiu, Daniel Patrick Ekoyu, Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Benon Mike Baluku, Pius Mbidde, Brian Mululi Mayanja, George Senkaba, Phillip Ssempira, Denis Monday, Peter Lumoro, Samuel Adibo, Vicent Kasoki

Team officials:

Head Coach: Mark Twinamatisko

Assistant coach: Lawrence Bakilanze