FUFA Big League promotional play off (Final): Kitara 1-0 Kiboga Young

Wednesday, 21st October 2020 will remain inscribed in the history books of Hoima based Kitara Football Club.

With the absence of fans at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru as a precaution for COVID-19 mitigation, the club players chanted oyeee…oyeee as they celebrated wildly.

Dread-locked striker Brian Muluuli Mayanja scored the all important goal in the 55th minute of the well contested duel.

The opening stanza of the finale played under cloudy conditions was goal-less with a couple of missed goal scoring opportunities from either sides.

Kitara was close on a couple of occasions with midfielder Jamil Nvule Kisitu and striker Brian Muluuli Mayanja missing scoring opportunities.

Kisitu headed out as off Muluuli’s delivery off right flank as early as the second minute.

The Mbale based team’s first chance arrived on 20 minutes but Yahaya Luuti missed from close range.

Kiboga Young goalkeeper Stephen Makumba was alert to thwart Muluuli’s weak left footed shot from an acute angle before the same player headed out from close range.

Lanky striker Godfrey Otika was late to arrive at the back post off an inviting cross by Brian Olege as the first half ended goal-less.

Upon restart of the second stanza, Kitara returned a better side.

Midfielder Daniel Ekoyu was cautioned for a tackle on Kiboga Young’s Jamaldin Buchochera.

There was a scary moment for Kitara who saved off the line with Musa Docca’s acrobatic kick.

The breakthrough moment arrived in the 55th minute when Muluuli beat goalkeeper Makumbi inside the goal area.

Kitara had ejected Kataka 7-6 in post-match penalties because normal time had ended goal-less.

On the other hand, Kiboga Young rallied from a goal down to out-wit Ndejje University 3-1 in the second promotional semi-final.

The victors join Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and army side Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) who made the grade earlier when FUFA cancelled the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparations for the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season start immediately with the kick-off anticipated for November 20th 2020.

Team Line Ups:

Kitara XI: Jamil Kiyemba (Goalkeeper – 01), Yasin Mubiru (06), Patrick Mugume (23), Musa Docca (22), Maxwel Owachgiu (02), Daniel Patrick Ekoyu (13), Jamil Kisitu Nvule (04), Benon Mike Baluku (10), Pius Mbidde (19), Brian Mululi Mayanja (08), George Senkaba (09)

Subs: Ivan Akera (Goalkeeper – 29), Phillip Ssempira (15), Denis Monday (17), Peter Lumoro (21), Samuel Adibo (03), Vicent Kasoki (07)

*Shirt numbers in Brackets)

Head Coach: Mark Twinamatisko

Assistant coach: Lawrence Bakilanze

Kiboga Young XI: Stephen Makumba (Goalkeeper – 18), Julies Kizito (2), Godwin Kitagenda (12), Pascal Irasa (5), Beimos Opio (27), Solomon Ewol (23), Jamaldine Buchochera (24), Yahaya Luuti (15), Sula Wambede (10), Godfrey Otika (30), Brian Olega (11)

Subs: Luka Okori (13), Alex Kapyo (6), Peter Otai (3), Edmond Wamboka (7), Ibrahim Gidudu (8), Geofrey Lubangakene (16), Akiram Munyoro (25)

Head coach: Richard Makumbi

Assistant coach: Muhammad Wasswa

Match Officials:

Referee: Alex Muhabi

1st Assistant Referee: Dick Okello

2nd Assistant Referee: Isa Masembe

Fourth official: William Oloya

Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko