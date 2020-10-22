Mose Golola’s new house

On the night of November 7, 2019, a promise was made to Moses Golola by Chadi Ahmad, the Director of Sales and Marketing – Hariss International.

“I have decided to support Golola with this home, his house…” Chadi said while displaying a placard with an artistic impression of the front view of the house at the launch of Rock Boom can last year.

And now, Golola Moses “of Uganda” will from today on start to live like a champion that he is.

Hariss International, through its brand Rock Boom, delivered on the promise of constructing a house for the kickboxing star who has been their ambassador for the last six years.

“As you remember, last year I promised Moses Golola to build him a house and we are here today to fulfill our promise,” Chadi said at the press briefing.

The fully furnished three-bedroom house located in Katooke-Lugooba was officially handed over to Golola on Thursday.

Yasser Ahmad, the Chairman of Hariss International, says the construction of a house for Golola is not just a good gesture to their great ambassador but also wants it to motivate other talented Ugandans.

“We have constructed this house for you as Hariss International and we are optimistic about seeing a growing kickboxer and family personality in you.

“This is not only for you as Golola Moses but also to motivate and encourage other talented Ugandans and youths about what persistence and hard work can offer them,” he said during a press briefing.

Moses Golola and Yasser. K. Ahmad Moses Golola embraces his mother Mary Nakandi Moses Golola |

At the house is a training facility with a ring and punching bags for Golola’s Talent Academy that will be commissioned on December 31.

“I’m speechless… I’m happy… I don’t know how to explain this,” said an ecstatic Golola before activating his uproarious motor-mouth mode switching between Luganda and English after being gifted a traditional wedding mat (Omukeka) by his mother for visitors.

“…that’s why women were not part of the disciples Jesus called. Women want to be sent transport a lot. I told this woman to come, we are going to have a celebration mbu I don’t have transport…”