FUFA Regional Play-offs:

Buwambo United 0 (2) – 0 (4) Luwero United

Luwero United overcame Buwambo United 4-2 in post match penalties during the final of the Buganda regional play-offs played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Thursday.

The epic action played over a slippery turf following a heavy morning downpour in Njeru and the surrounding areas witnessed a barren 90 minutes action.

In the shoot out, goalkeeper Farouk Yawe who had also saved a penalty in normal time, saved two penalties to guide his club to the much celebrated victory.

Joshua Kigozi, Joseph Nkabirwa, Ivan Nambafu Pepera and Tadeo Ddumba had the respective kicks scored.

Buwambo’s two goals in the dramatic shoot-out were scored by captain Saul Ntambazi and William Kinene.

Alex Kiyegga and veteran Ronald Seku were faltered by Yawe whose timely dives to the right side proved helpful.

In the match proper, Buwambo United missed a penalty after goalkeeper Farouk Yawe dives to his right to thwart Bernado Kateregga’s penalty in the 40th minute.

Action between Luwero United and Buwambo on a water soaked surface at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Bashamu Mugwa of Luwero United hit the cross bar with goalkeeper Eria Sentongo already beaten as the first half ended barren.

The second half had both sides make a couple of changes as they sought for a break-through moment that never arrived.

Luweero United’s Nkabirwa, a second half substitute who had replaced Sadat Mukembo in the 57th minute nearly got to the score sheet but his left footed shot on the turn was pushed

Luwero United awaits to face either Edgars or CATDA, two Kampala regional clubs ahead of Saturday’s final.

Edgars against CATDA will be the second game on Thursday that kicks off at 2 pm.

Buwambo United XI Vs Luwero United (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Buwambo XI: Eria Sentongo (G.K – 18), Alex Kiyaga (14), Enock Lutalo (3), Saul Ntambazi (16), Francis Kizito (Captain – 2), Ronald Seku (9), Robert Kimuli (15), Raymond Walugembe (13),Gabriel Elagu (17), Patrick Wasswa (5), Benaldo Katerega (10)

Subs: Henry Musisi (1), William Kinene (11),Ivan Nyombi (7), Benjamin Ssemango (19), Ahmedahm Ntege (8)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Officials: Gerald Ssenkungu (Head Coach), Richard Kansole (Assistant coach)

Luwero United XI Vs Buwambo (Credit: John Batanudde)

Luweero United XI: Farouk Yawe (G.K), Yuda Taddeo Ddumba (22), Henry Bugingo (23), Rashid Kanoonya (3), Joshua Kigozi (8), Ivan Nambafu Pepera (5), Joel Kalumwa (19), David Toko (13), Bashamu Mugwa (9), Enock Kabugo (10), Sadat Mukembo (11)

Subs: Amir Nalugoda (G.K-1), Kone B. Kisapamungu (14), Joseph Nkabirwa (12), Joel Kamoga (15), Zakalia Sentongo (16)

*Shirt number in brackets

Officials: Paul Calvin Mugerwa (Head Coach), Ramadhan Kato (Assistant coach), Edrisa Sserubiri (Fitness coach)

L-R: Jane Mutonyi, Francis Kizito, Ali Sabilla, Ronald Madanda, Farouk Yawe and Ronald Katenya before kick off at Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match officials:

Referee: Ronald Madanda

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth Official: Ali Sabilla

Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko